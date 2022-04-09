U of R student engineers show innovation for the future on Project Day

The University of Regina’s 23rd annual Project Day went ahead on Saturday, allowing engineering students to show off how their end of the semester projects are designed to tackle current issues in the province.

It was the first time the event has been held in person since 2019 and according to the Associate Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, David deMontigny, it’s a special time for the students.

"For them to be able to present it in front of their own classmates, as well as their professors, their dad, brother, sister or grandma and grandpa, that's a really special day for them and something that they're going to remember for the rest of their life,” he said.

deMontigny went on to say for many students it’s the first time presenting in front of a crowd. However, it was a good experience for all involved.

“When the audience starts to ask them some questions, and then they get really excited about it because they're going to explain it even a little bit more and tell the people why it is important from the engineering perspective,” said deMontigny.

The projects revolved around current issues that the province faces.

"Our project is essentially a boat that floats around in the water and gather different parameters on kind of the litter and also the water quality,” said engineering student Carter Brezinski

Brzezinski’s project draws inspiration from another similar water test.

"We have been doing a lot of water quality testing for things like Covid-19 and stuff like that,” he explained. “So we kind of wanted to have something close to home that could gather data, and then we can provide it to people who might need it.”

For most students its relief to be in person bringing their ideas to life

“It's very fulfilling,” said Brezinski. “After being on zoom for multiple months and presenting it over a screen, it’s very fulfilling to be able to show people our physical work and explain it to them face to face.”

Engineering student Jacob Sauer echoes Brezinski’s feelings about the end of semester event. He said the reception from professors and students has been positive.

"It's exciting to finally have a tangible product after eight months of very hard work that we can show off,” said Sauer. “The fact that people have been dazzled by it, it's just icing on the cake.”

The projects were shown off to more than just family and friends. Projects Day is about the students being able to network with different companies and provide a smooth transition into the work force after the formal end to their post-secondary education.