U of R Truth and Reconciliation action committee holds virtual discussion with survivors

Six years ago, the Truth and Reconciliation report was released, outlining the calls for action. A University of Regina action committee held a virtual discussion with survivors on the progress they’ve seen since the report was released, to honour the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Audrey Aumet, member of the Truth and Reconciliation committee in University of Regina, said the virtual discussion held is to recognize Indigenous people’s experiences with reconciliation and what needs to be done moving forward.

“The guest speakers [are here] to help us reflect on how [we] see things going related to reconciliation on campus or beyond,” said Aumet.

Starting in 2011, the Truth and Reconciliation Committee travelled across Canada to listen to Indigenous peoples experiences at residential schools.

Brenda Dubois, a residential school survivor, said that the committee’s calls to action are a good start, but more needs to be done.

“I cannot forgive something that is still happening today. An apology given [to us] for residential schools when we still have more children in care than we did during residential schools is a slight in the face,” she said.

Peepeekisis elder, Alma Poitra agreed and insists that language is power, and that’s where change begins.

“It’s the language that really fulfils and so our children today without that language struggle,” said Poitra.

In order to educate Indigenous people on their language, Dubois said she believes First Nation immersion schools are important.

While Dubois sees the progress made within society, she said government systems have not yet changed.

“The only way we are really going to have our language back is through language immersion schools and we really need to push for it as well,” she said.

This virtual gathering was one way for participants to share their stories with the ultimate goal of making sure the 94 calls to action are not disregarded or forgotten.