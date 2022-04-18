U of S extends mask mandate after hundreds of COVID-19 cases reported on campus
The University of Saskatchewan has extended its mask mandate at campuses and indoor locations until June 30.
The move is due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 and an increase in positive cases throughout the province and Saskatoon, according to an update on the school's website.
"Masking matters, and USask recognizes the importance of masking in preventing transmission of airborne illnesses such as COVID-19, colds and flus. Masking, along with being fully vaccinated and boosted, is the surest way to protect yourself from COVID-19 and its dangerous variants," the update says.
For the 13-day period ending on April 13, the university says it was informed of 418 positive COVID-19 cases involving members of the university community, including 375 people who participated in on-campus activities and 43 who were learning or working remotely.
The school says it will provide an update on fall term planning well before it begins.
