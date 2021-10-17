U of S Huskies dominate Golden Bears in return to Griffiths Stadium

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team may have waited 714 to return to Griffiths Stadium in Nutrien Park, but the green and white returned to the gridiron in explosive fashion, dominating the University of Alberta Golden Bears 54-27.

The Huskies (2-1), dominated through the air with quarterback Mason Nyhus throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns. Adam Machart did his job on the ground rushing for 132 yards with 89 yards receiving, including a 39-yard touchdown reception.

The Golden Bears (1-2) struggled early in the contest but a spark seemed to ignite in the fourth quarter as the Bears scored two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the game.

The Huskies are back at Griffiths Stadium in Nutrien Park on Oct. 23 to take on its provincial rivals, the University of Regina Rams. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.