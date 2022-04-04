iHeartRadio

U of S Huskies fall to Carleton in U Sports basketball final

Carleton Ravens' Wazir Latiff (10) goes up for the shot as Saskatchewan Huskies' Maxwell Amoafo (15) tries to block during first half action of the gold medal U Sports Men's Final 8 Basketball Championship, in Edmonton, Sunday, April 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's basketball team wrapped up their season on Sunday, taking on the Carleton Ravens in the U Sports national championship.

The Huskies captured the silver medal after falling 85-72 to the Ravens. This marks the Ravens' third consecutive title and 16th overall since 2003.

The Huskies were looking for their first title since 2010.

12