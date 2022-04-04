U of S Huskies fall to Carleton in U Sports basketball final
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's basketball team wrapped up their season on Sunday, taking on the Carleton Ravens in the U Sports national championship.
The Huskies captured the silver medal after falling 85-72 to the Ravens. This marks the Ravens' third consecutive title and 16th overall since 2003.
The Huskies were looking for their first title since 2010.
