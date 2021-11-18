U of S Huskies head football coach named Canada West coach of the year
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
University of Saskatchewan Huskies football head coach Scott Flory has been named Canada West’s coach of the year for a second straight season.
Flory joined the Huskies’ in August 2014 and was named head coach in March 2017. In the three years that he's been at the helm, he’s taken the football team to the Hardy Cup twice, the Huskies website says.
Flory previously won coach of the year with Canada West in 2019.
The head coach is a former U of S offensive lineman, playing with the Huskies from 1994 to 1998. Flory also won two Vanier Cup championships with the Huskies in 1996 and 1998.
