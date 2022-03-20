U of S Huskies women's basketball win Canada West Championship

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's basketball team have taken home the gold, defeating the Winnipeg Wesmen at the Canada West Championship in Saskatoon Saturday night.

The women's team took the title with a final score of 68-59 at the Physical Activity Complex (PAC).

The Wesmen were hoping to win their first conference championship but ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Huskies as they held a two-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter, a news release from the Huskies said.

"Winning those close games really says a lot about our group. You can tell by our experience we've been in these games before. They don't get rattled and it really showed tonight," Huskies head coach Lisa Thomaidis said in the news release.

1,732 people filled the stands at the PAC to cheer on their home team.

"There's no bigger stakes than this. Even at nationals, we don't get crowd noise like this," said Thomaidis. "They played a big role for us."

"We're super grateful for everyone showing up tonight. Hopefully they got their money's worth and enjoyed the game — it was a fun game to be a part of."

Saturday evening, the Huskies men's basketball team captured the Canada West bronze at the Saville Centre in Edmonton.

The Huskies women's team will be heading towards Kingston, Ont. within the next two weeks to play in the U SPORTS Final 8.