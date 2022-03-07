U of S men's basketball coach resigns after allegation involving offensive music at practice

University of Saskatchewan men's basketball coach Barry Rawlyk has resigned, the school says.

CTV News contacted the university on Monday, requesting information concerning an allegation that music that some found offensive had been played during a recent practice.

"When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in an emailed statement.

"Student-athletes and all those involved were offered a range of wellness supports, as well as opportunities for discussions with the university," the statement said.

Rawlyk did not travel with the team over the weekend as the Huskies took to the court in a pair of must-win playoff games in Lethbridge.

The university accepted Rawlyk's "recent notice" his is resigning, the university said.

"Given this is a private employment matter, we have no further comment at this time."

In its statement, the university said "equity, diversity and inclusion are priorities" and it will continue to work ensure that "campus environments are safe for all members" of the U of S community.

Assistant coach Chad Jacobson will lead the team for the rest of the season.

--With files from Keenan Sorokan