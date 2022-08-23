U of S not mandating masks for fall term

The University of Saskatchewan will not be mandating masks on campus this fall.

With the first day of classes quickly approaching, the university posted an update on its website outlining its masking policy, which is an extension of its summer plan.

“As you are aware, we paused the masking requirement over the summer and have been closely monitoring several indicators since that pause — including wastewater, hospitalizations, infection modelling, and levels of disruptions caused by COVID-19—to determine the next best steps,” a message from the Pandemic Response and Recovery Team said.

“Based on these indicators and in consultation with experts, we have determined with the support of the President’s Executive Committee that USask will continue to pause the masking mandate for the fall term.”

The message added that masking is “strongly preferred” in all indoor spaces.

“The pandemic is not yet over, and we recognize the importance of masking in preventing transmission of airborne illnesses such as COVID-19, cold and flu,” the message said.

The U of S will continue to monitor case numbers and service disruptions, variant emergence, wastewater viral load, and public health data and public health expertise to determine if its masking policy will change.

“These indicators will determine if, and when, a mask mandate is resumed, and whether a potential resumption takes place in all indoor spaces or just select settings,” the update read.

Anyone feeling sick, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 is asked to stay home, according to the update. The U of S is also asking anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to stay away from campus until they are 24 hours symptom-free.

COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits can be picked up on campus at the following locations: Murray Library, the Bookstore in Marquis Hall, the Fit Centre and the University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union Office.