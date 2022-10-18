U of S researchers create online map detailing demographics of Canadian newcomers

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) have developed an interactive map using immigration data.

“There's so many different applications of this,” director of the University of Saskatchewan’s Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research (CHASR) Jason Disano told CTV News.

“It's really important to have the most up-to-date information on newcomers possible. So for example, things like family composition, language, skills, abilities, education,” he said.

“In the absence of having that information available to you, you're not really able to provide appropriate timely and relevant services to newcomers.”

Dr. Lori Wilkinson from the University of Manitoba is the team lead with the CHASR project.

The Canadian Immigration Research Portal will be unveiled at the Metropolis Identities Summit this week.

Disano said the information is available to the public, allowing anyone to use it, including researchers and students.

“We know the Government of Canada itself, IRCC uses this as a tool for themselves. We know libraries and librarians use it themselves. I know from Lori that in the most recent mayoral election in Winnipeg, data from this site was actually cited in the in the municipal election in Winnipeg,” he said.

“The data always existed. It just didn't exist in a sort of easy to access [way].”

Data used comes from a variety of sources, including Statistics Canada and the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), he said.

“It actually aggregates data from a variety of different sources. So from Statistics Canada, from open Canada from IRCC themselves, and actually provide those data through this publicly available, accessible, easy to use web based interface, which basically works through sort of a GIS platform, geographic information systems, much in the same way that you would interact with Google Maps,” Disano said.

“It's basically like a one stop shop, if you will.”

He said they have the ability to add more data to enhance the site.

“We're actually going to make the system even better,” he explained.

“We're going to be providing the most up-to-date data available and also adding other resources to the website, things like videos, how you can interact with the data, providing different options for folks to visualize and download the data.”

He said the updates may take about a year to implement.