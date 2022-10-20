U of S researchers take lead of national team building satellites for NASA launch

Two University of Saskatchewan (U of S) researchers are leading a national team working on satellites for a NASA mission.

“For me, this is a really amazing opportunity to, to work with NASA,” Adam Bourassa said. “NASA sensors together with the Canadian ones will really give us a new 3D view of the atmosphere that we've never had before. And that's gonna really help us to be able to predict extreme weather and climate change in the future.”

Co-lead Doug Degenstein said they were “ridiculously excited” about the project.

“When it launches, I am going to be right as close to the rocket as they let me be,” he told CTV News.

The satellite instruments will be launched in 2031 and will focus on aerosol and water vapour measurements.

“You can think of them sort of like fancy video cameras, from satellites that look at the spectrum of light that comes from the earth. And that spectrum has information about the contents of the atmosphere. And so we use that to figure out what's in the atmosphere and what's going on,” Bourassa said.

Degenstein said they’ve been working on the satellites for a long time.

“About 10 or 12 years ago, we started developing prototypes of these instruments. So these are these are our instruments, our call them inventions, if you like, they're definitely technology that was designed, developed and prototypes built at the University of Saskatchewan over the last 12 years or so.”

He credits Canadian Space Agency’s Thomas Piekutowski for supporting them.

“Without him we would not have got any of this.”

The satellites currently up in space are old and have reached the end of their lifespan, Bourassa said.

“This is an important step for Canada to kind of renew our suite of science satellites in space.”

Canada's contribution is estimated at more than $200 million, according to a government news release.

Thirteen universities from around Canada are participating in the project, including the Université du Québec à Montréal, University of Toronto, McGill University, University of New Brunswick, University of Sherbrooke, University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University, St. Francis Xavier University, Saint Mary’s University, University of Victoria, Dalhousie University, and the University of Western Ontario.