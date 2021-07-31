U of S University Club will not dissolve after meeting Thursday night
The University Club on the University of Saskatchewan campus appeared to be closing after a special members meeting in May.
University club member Nadeem Jamali says after a meeting on Thursday, the decision to dissolve the club has been reversed.
“To permanently dissolve the organization you need two thirds majority (vote),” said Jamali.
That vote was not reached on Thursday.
“The question is do we give up or do we do we try to rebuild?” he said.
In June, elected president of the University Club Scott Tunison told CTV News the club is no longer financially viable due to a continued loss of revenue and the cost to restart. Adding the club has lost nearly $350,000 over the last five years and was only profitable for one month in the final year it was open.
“People expressed commitment to work on it and try to save it,” said Jamali.
Jamali says they’ll need to work on the financial aspect of the club—each member pays $30 a month in membership fees, which have been accruing during the pandemic while the club has been closed.
They’ll also need to renew the lease on the building with the university.
-
Man falls to his death after police called to 'disturbance' in Coquitlam, IIO investigatingBritish Columbia's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a man fell to his death while police were present at a home in Coquitlam early Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Health Authority warns of COVID-19 exposure at Lloydminster casinoThe Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 at a casino in Lloydminster.
-
2 homes destroyed by fire in southwest CalgaryTwo homes and one detached garage in the southwest community of Woodbine went up in flames Sunday afternoon.
-
Farmers struggling to produce quality crops amid droughtIt may have rained for a short stretch Saturday, but farmers will need much more than they got to salvage their fast-dying crops.
-
'We want to celebrate our liberation': Guelph honours its Black history on Emancipation DayThe Guelph Black Heritage Society held a special celebration in the city Sunday to mark Canada's first Emancipation Day.
-
Family speaks out about racism after people throw garbage at grandmothers and kids in Surrey parkFamily members of those targeted with racist comments are questioning how the RCMP handled the incident.
-
Oliver Square no more, shopping centre rebrands to 'Unity Square'A shopping centre in Edmonton changed its exterior signage and online branding to remove ‘Oliver’ from its name.
-
Police recover body from Sparrow Lake in GravenhurstOPP say they have found a body in Sparrow Lake that they believe is in relation to a missing person investigation.
-
Coyote attacks woman in Stanley Park during B.C. Day long weekendThe B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating after a woman was attacked and suffered scratches to her shoulders and upper back.