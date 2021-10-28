U of S will no longer accept negative COVID-19 test result in new year

The University of Saskatchewan is tightening it's proof of COVID-19 vaccination policy.

In August, the university became one of the first large organziations in Saskatchewan to announce it would be requring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result.

The practice has since become more widespread, particularly after the introduction of a provincial government mandate requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result no more than 72 hours old in some settings.

However, as of January 4 the university will no longer accept negative test results as a substitute for COVID-19 vaccination.

A message from president Peter Stoicheff said the decision is meant to further strengthen the role vaccinations play in keeping the university safe.