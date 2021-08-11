U of T will require students, staff on campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The University of Toronto will be requiring students, staff, faculty and visitors attending its campuses this fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This is a key part of the university’s carefully developed and extensive COVID-19 protocols, which include the mandatory wearing of masks indoors and other safety measures,” U of T president Meric Getler wrote in a letter Wednesday.

“Our plans are consistent with those of our peer institutions in Ontario.”

The university has previously announced vaccination requirements for those living in its student residence and participating in high-risk school activities like athletics, educational placements and music instruction.

Those who are not vaccinated will be required to participate in its rapid screening program -- use at-home kits twice weekly and need to have a negative test result 72 hours before coming to the campus, the university said.

“I appreciate that the public health situation remains concerning. Let me reassure you again that the university will remain vigilant in protecting the health and safety of all members of our community, and we will take additional measures if conditions change in the fall and winter ahead,” Getler wrote.

U of T bioethicist Prof. Kerry Bowman says the vaccination mandate may lead to divisions.

“I know people on faculty at the University of Toronto that find this profoundly disturbing that an edict like this is coming down.

“We will see, and I think whether we like it or not, the political and emotional thrust is so powerful now that we need to figure out how to do it in the most ethical, evidence-based format that we possibly can.”

Meanwhile, Western University announced Wednesday it will be requiring its students, faculty and staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

It said that the decision was made following consultation with public health partners and faculty experts in medicine, law and ethics.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority – and it’s a shared effort,” Sarah Prichard, acting provost and vice-president, said in a statement. “Vaccination is our clearest path to a safe campus.”

Those without proof of vaccination will have be tested twice a week to be on campus.

The university said it will also require students on work and clinical placements, in music programs, varsity athletes, coaches, and staff to be fully vaccinated.

Western University said it surveyed its members earlier this month to see how many are vaccinated. It found that nearly 90 per cent of respondents are double dosed and more than half are planning to get their shot by September.

“We are optimistic that in providing our campus community with the education and supports they need, we will increase vaccination rates even further,” Prichard said.

The university said masks will remain mandatory for all indoor activities, and enhance cleaning and health screening will continue across the campus.