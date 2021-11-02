U of W launches free online courses on climate change, Indigenous knowledge

A series of free, online courses aims to give Manitobans the tools to build climate resilience and adaptive capacity within the province and across the world.

The University of Winnipeg’s Prairie Climate Centre announced the free series Tuesday to coincide with the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Scotland.

“University of Winnipeg’s Prairie Climate Centre has a long-term commitment to public education and climate awareness that fosters real-world opportunities for individuals, communities, and professional organizations to increase their resilience and preparedness,” PCC’s Research Manager Christey Allen said in a news release. “Our team’s approach is deeply participatory, linking climate research and community knowledges, and we’re really excited to offer this training free of charge for diversity partners.”

The courses begin in November with “Climate Change 101” and “Indigenous Knowledges and Two-eyed Seeing.” Courses will continue in December and early 2022, the centre said.

According to PCC, the courses are designed to be accessible to the public, faculty, students, government, and organizations seeking credible information on climate change.

“Climate Change 101” is co-presented by PCC Co-director Dr. Danny Blair and Stephen Muirhead. It is designed as a foundational primer for a large audience, covering key terminology, methodologies, and considerations when thinking about climate science.

“Indigenous Knowledges and Two-eyed Seeing,” on Nov. 10 is guided by Mi’kmaw Elder Albert Marshall from Eskasoni First Nation, who coined the influential term “two-eyed seeing.” PCC said it is an opportunity to hear from one of the world’s leading thinkers on the integration of Indigenous knowledge and Western science to address pressing environmental issues.

“Indigenous knowledges and communities are critical to solving the climate crisis and provide a framework for developing a new relationship with the earth, atmosphere, and each other,” said Brett Huson, a Gitxsan artist and author who is also a research associate at PCC.

The initiative is funded by the Manitoba government and Natural Resources Canada and is part of the Manitoba Climate Resilience Project.