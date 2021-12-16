U of W to switch to remote learning for Winter Term

The University of Winnipeg will be switching to remote learning come the new year for most courses.

The school made the announcement on Thursday, noting the reason for the change is the rising concerns of the Omicron variant.

Remote learning will happen in the Winter Term 2022 until Reading Week, which takes place from Feb. 20 to 26.

The school said the situation will be reevaluated at the end of January.

Accommodations will be made to students, staff and faculty who still need to be on campus in 2022.

During the remote learning timeframe the library will be closed and student services will be supporting people remotely.

The Fall Term exam schedule will not be changed.

The school said some courses and labs will still be in person if it is necessary.

"We understand that these measures will cause disruption and we share your frustration with the ongoing public health situation," Dr. James Currie, the interim president and vice-chancellor wrote on the schools website.

"We will work closely with our communities to address complications that arise from this pivot. This information is being communicated quickly to provide as much notice as possible for students, faculty, and staff to adjust to his change."