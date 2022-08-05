U.S. Air Force pilot does flyover wave to young son in B.C.

A family reunited in an unconventional way in Metro Vancouver Friday, with a special airshow for a six-year-old boy.

Ethan got the chance to wave to his father – a U.S. Air Force Pilot who's based in Seattle – from way below, on the ground in White Rock.

The boy only gets to see his dad about 10 days a month, because he lives in White Rock for medical reasons.

So on Friday, his dad put on a special airshow, flying past the family as a way to say hello.

"It's so amazing to see him light up and just be so proud of his dad," Ethan's mother, Alyssa Fritz, told CTV News.

The family will reunite more traditionally this weekend when Ethan's father flies in the Abbotsford Airshow.

"I know he's just going to have the best time," Alyssa said.

The whole family will spend some quality time together when the U.S. Air Force heads north to fill in for the Snowbirds.

The Canadian team has been grounded temporarily following a hard landing in Fort St. John earlier this week.