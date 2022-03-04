U.S. Capitol Police officer testifies at sentencing of Jan. 6 rioter who attacked him
U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell testified Friday during the sentencing of a January 6 rioter who attacked him that day, recounting the assault, the injuries he suffered from the riot, and telling the judge he felt the rioter, Duke Wilson, would do it again.
