iHeartRadio

U.S. Capitol Police officer testifies at sentencing of Jan. 6 rioter who attacked him

image.jpg
U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell testified Friday during the sentencing of a January 6 rioter who attacked him that day, recounting the assault, the injuries he suffered from the riot, and telling the judge he felt the rioter, Duke Wilson, would do it again.
12