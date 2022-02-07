U.S. Coast Guard rescues 18 people from ice floe in Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan helped rescue 18 people from an ice floe that separated from land near Catawba Island in Lake Erie on Sunday.

Rescue efforts began about 1 p.m. after an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Detroit noticed approximately 20 people on an ice floe, with several ATVs looking for a route back to land.

“There’s no such thing as safe ice, but people can mitigate their risks,” said Lieutenant Junior Grade Jeremiah Schiessel, from Coast Guard Sector Detroit. “Always be sure to tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back. Great Lakes ice is unpredictable, and conditions can change fast.”

#BREAKINGUPDATE: More photos from today's mass rescue near #LakeErie's #CatawbaIsland. Top right is @USCG Air Station Detroit air crew that spotted ice floe & initiated rescue. Lower right shows how small people looked from the air.#NoIceIsSafeIce #GreatLakesWinterSafety pic.twitter.com/eXDXH8Efid

The helicopter lowered its rescue swimmer and began hoisting operations while Ohio’s Station Marblehead’s airboat got underway. The helicopter hoisted seven people from the floe, four others were rescued by the coast guard airboat, and the remaining seven were rescued and transported to shore by a Good Samaritan who also had an airboat on scene.

Coast guard officials said emergency medical services were standing by, but no one required medical attention.

The coast guard urges all who seek recreational opportunities on the ice to take precautions, not chances.

“Remember to dress appropriately for the water temperature, not the air temperature; to wear a life jacket and carry a reliable form of communication; and to carry icepicks or screwdrivers that can help them self-rescue if they go through the ice,” said the coast guard news release.