An American actress says she's been the target of "violent messages" after making public that she's currently in Canada.

Comedian Chelsea Handler posted earlier this week that she's in quarantine in Whistler, B.C., and was not enjoying being stuck watching others enjoy the town's slopes while she was confined indoors.

She did not initially say why she'd crossed the border. Restrictions have been in place for months banning non-essential international travel into Canada, with some exceptions.

Those exceptions include travel for compassionate reasons (funerals or end-of-life visits, as well as care for someone critically ill), for certain types of work and for delivery of supplies, among other reasons. Read more on the Government of Canada's website.

In B.C., those travelling for film or TV shoots are allowed in, but must self-isolate before heading to set.

Anyone entering the country, including those in the industry, must provide border agents with a quarantine plan, outlining how they'll keep to themselves for the next two weeks.

It was this quarantine that Handler posted about Monday, and her comments brought criticism from some.

So Handler posted to Instagram again the next day, addressing the reaction she's seen.

"Getting a lot of very violent messages," she said in a video added to her story.

"I would like everyone to know that I am indeed quarantining for the full 14 days, and happy to do it."

She said she's in B.C. for work, and she believes she's following all the rules.