U.S. court appearance postponed for Saskatoon woman accused of faking death

A scheduled U.S. court appearance for a Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death has been postponed in light of her charges in Canada.

Dawn Walker, 48, and her seven-year-old son were located by U.S. authorities in Oregon City, Oregon on Aug. 5.

In the U.S., she is charged with a felony count of aggravated identity theft and a misdemeanour identity theft charge.

Walker was returned to Saskatoon in late August where police have charged her with abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

According to the Oregon U.S. Attorney's Office, it is unknown when she might eventually be arraigned.

"We expect Ms. Walker’s Canadian case will take lead in the immediate near term," public affairs officer Kevin Sonoff said in an email.

"As her Canadian case progresses, we should learn more about the next steps in her U.S. case," Sonoff said.

Walker and her son were reported missing on July 24. Her truck and belongings were found the next morning at Chief Whitecap Park in Saskatoon.

In the days following the discovery, police and volunteers combed the park and the adjacent river for any sign of Walker or her son.

In a statement issued shortly after her U.S. arrest, Walker said she left Saskatoon because she feared for her safety and that of her son.

"More will come out as I further tell my story upon my return," Walker said.

During a news conference in August, Saskatoon Police Service Deputy Chief Randy Huisman confirmed Walker had previously made domestic violence allegations which were "thoroughly" investigated with no resulting charges.

Walker was granted bail on Sept. 2 and is subject to electronic monitoring and must reside at her sister's home as part of her conditions.