U.S. debt ceiling deal: Senate reaches agreement to avert crisis
The U.S. Senate dodged a debt disaster Thursday night, voting to extend the government's borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans.
Billboard proposal an inspiring message to Alta. communityCraig Oster, Lloydminster’s “sign guy,” doesn't usually reveal his plans for a 16-by-10-foot sign sitting on an arterial route west of the border city.
Kids 5 and up will soon need to wear masks indoors in B.C.The provincial mask mandate will soon apply to B.C. children aged five and older.
'Really shocking': High school golf team forfeits, allowing cancer survivor's team to winA group of high school golfers gave up their championship on Thursday in order to allow a team with an ineligible member to take the top prize.
Another COVID-19 horror story aims to sway the unvaccinated. Will it?A Red Deer man who says it's a miracle he's still alive is sharing his story of survival after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
B.C. regulator alleges North Vancouver man engaged in insider tradingBritish Columbia's securities regulator is accusing a North Vancouver man of failing to disclose material information about a company for which he was an executive, as well as engaging in insider trading.
'This isn't who we are': UOttawa students association apologizes for Panda Game party damage in Sandy HillA University of Ottawa students association is promising to work with the Sandy Hill community, the university and municipal leaders to find solutions for future Panda Game events following last weekend's street party in Sandy Hill.
Lost seal-mounted camera found three-and-a-half years after deployment in N.S.: biologistWhen Department of Fisheries and Oceans biologist Damian Lidgard first attached a camera to the back of a young grey seal on Sable Island, N.S., in 2017, he thought it wouldn't be long before he would be able to retrieve the device and review the data.
City forecasts steep budget deficits from COVID-related impactsThe City of Winnipeg’s latest financial report forecasts a projected budget deficit of $16.6 million and another $10.6 million shortfall for Winnipeg Transit.
N.S tenants fear big rent increases that would force people out on the street in mid-winterNova Scotians who pay rent are staring at a deadline of Feb. 1. When the province's state of emergency is set to end, a cap on rent increases is set to expire with it.