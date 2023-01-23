U.S. ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
The U.S. government's road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odours in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don't have high levels of carbon monoxide and don't need to be recalled.
Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Chicago Blackhawks dump Calgary Flames 5-1Rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber made it two wins in as many career starts by making 34 stops on Thursday to help the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Golden-Field RCMP conduct gun and weapons bust on 'known crime house'A tip from a concerned citizen led to a firearms and weapons bust by Mounties at a home in Golden, B.C.
'She was a nightmare': Parent, former staff member speak out on ex-principal accused of stealing $170K from East Van schoolMore people are coming forward after the Vancouver School Board filed a lawsuit against former principal Tricia Low, also known as Tricia Rooney.
Vancouver mayor promises to scrap single-use cup fee by summerSpeaking to the business community this week, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim promised to eliminate a 25-cent fee on single-use cups.
'A lot of uncertainty': B.C. has highest number of avian flu outbreaks in CanadaFourteen months after Dave Martens' chicken barns on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie were flooded, the repairs are almost complete and he finally has birds again. Now, he's trying to keep it that way.
'The stuff you see on a daily basis, it's not normal': A night inside Vancouver's busiest fire hallFire Hall No. 2 on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside is the busiest in the city, and arguably the busiest in Canada. And the number of calls for help keeps rising.
Police trying to reunite stolen items with their rightful ownersPolice have recovered stolen items that were taken from vehicles in a number of Kitchener and Waterloo neighbourhoods between Nov. 27 and Dec. 31. They are now trying to track down their owners.
Yarmouth, N.S., man found guilty in relation to the murder of Colton CookA jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a Yarmouth, N.S., area man.
Lethbridge's Ridly Grieg sets up winning goal in NHL debut as Sens defeat IslandersFormer Lethbridge Hurricane Ridly Grieg made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators Wednesday night and he didn't take long to make a good impression.