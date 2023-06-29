U.S. fugitive hiding in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault

An illegal immigrant from Florida living under an alias in West Nipissing has been charged with sexual assault.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday the man is charged in connection with an incident June 21 at a residence in the community.

“A 60-year-old individual was arrested and charged with sexual assault,” police said in a news release.

“Further investigation by members of the Nipissing West OPP found that the accused was from Florida and had illegally been living in Canada for a lengthy period of time under an alias.”

Police haven’t said what charges he faces in the United States. OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News that information was being withheld to "maintain the integrity of this investigation."

The OPP criminal investigation branch and Toronto Police Service fugitive squad were brought in when it was learned he was wanted by American law enforcement.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Friday.