U.S. futures wobble as rail strike is averted
Futures on Wall Street shifted between small gains and losses as investors turned their attention to an upcoming retail sales report after the White House announced early Thursday morning that a tentative railway labour agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy.
Sudbury production of Into the Woods set in modern contextYES Theatre's newest production at Sudbury Theatre Centre, Into the Woods, is a modern, inventive retelling of an iconic Stephen Sondheim musical set in the wake of a massive climate disaster.
Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after suspected hit-and-run in VancouverVancouver police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run that has left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
Four kittens died after being found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last monthThe Provincial Animal Welfare Services is investigating the deaths of four kittens that were found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last month.
Guelph man allegedly hides from officers behind bus shelter, faces drugs and weapons chargesGuelph police have handed out several drug and weapon charges to a man they say was trying to hide from them behind a bus shelter.
Florida flies 'illegal immigrants' to Martha's VineyardFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.
Smoke heading out, rain heading in for CalgaryAir quality improving, cooling to showers next week in Calgary.
Josh Classen's forecast: Two more 20s, then a bit cooler for the weekendTemperatures are set to return to "average" this weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper teens Saturday and Sunday in the Edmonton region.
Burst water main floods Vancouver streets, leads to road closuresA broken water main led to road closures in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood early Friday morning as local streets were flooded.
Two people taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after east Windsor crashWindsor police say two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in the east side of the city.