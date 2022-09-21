U.S. gas prices tick up, ending 99-day streak of lower costs
A 99-day run of falling gasoline prices -- a streak that gave consumers a glimmer of hope that red-hot inflation might be cooling -- has ended, with pump prices still much higher than a year ago. The nationwide average price for a gallon ticked up less than a penny Wednesday, to US$3.68 a gallon, according to AAA. That's down from the record $5.02 average in mid-June.
Cyclist transported to hospital following Mississauga crashA male cyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre following a collision with the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga.
Canadians changing habits amid rising prices for foodInflation as a whole dropped in Canada for the second straight month in August. However, the cost of food continues to grow according to Statistics Canada by a rate of 10.8 per cent — the highest escalation in food price since 1981. It's these rising prices that are causing Londoners to change their food habits.
Man accuses of stealing mail from Canada Post office in Vankleek Hill, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police say that between January and March, the Canada Post office located in Vankleek Hill was the victim of theft of mail.
Man dies after crashing ATV into wooded area: N.B. RCMPAn ATV crash claimed the life of a 70-year-old man in Trout Brook, N.B., Sunday.
Former Hockey Canada CEO among those summoned to testify before committeeThe House of Commons heritage committee has ordered another round of hearings into Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault claims, with past and present top executives and board chairs summoned to testify.
Thousands expected as International Plowing Match kicks off in North GrenvilleThe 2022 International Plowing Match is underway south of Ottawa. Five days of events are being held just south of Kemptville along County Road 44.
Collingwood, Ont., company creates cutting edge electric truck technologyThe future of trucking could be coming from technology built in Simcoe County.
Men charged after truck, tools stolen from construction site: N.S. RCMPTwo men are facing charges in relation to a break-and-enter Sunday in Antigonish, N.S.