iHeartRadio

U.S. gas prices tick up, ending 99-day streak of lower costs


image.jpg
A 99-day run of falling gasoline prices -- a streak that gave consumers a glimmer of hope that red-hot inflation might be cooling -- has ended, with pump prices still much higher than a year ago. The nationwide average price for a gallon ticked up less than a penny Wednesday, to US$3.68 a gallon, according to AAA. That's down from the record $5.02 average in mid-June.
12