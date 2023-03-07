U.S. investigating close call involving Air Canada flight at Florida airport

U.S. officials are investigating a close call involving Air Canada and American Airlines flights at a Florida airport.

According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, on Feb. 16 an air traffic controller at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida cleared an Air Canada Rouge flight for takeoff after clearing an American Airlines crew to land on the same runway.

"After the controller advised the American flight crew that Air Canada was departing, the American flight crew discontinued their landing," the FAA said in a statement to CTVNews.ca. "The FAA estimates the aircraft were approximately 3,100 feet (945 metres) apart when the American jet began its climb-out."

Both the FAA and U.S. National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the incident, which likely occurred around 8 p.m. ET. No injuries were reported.

"The American Airlines crew self-initiated a go-around," the National Transportation Safety Board added in a March 6 statement. "A preliminary report expected in 2-3 weeks."

In a statement to CTVNews.ca Tuesday, an American Airlines spokesperson said the company is co-operating with investigators.

Air Canada and Canadian transportation officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Air Canada Rouge flight was travelling to Toronto while the American Airlines flight was arriving from Charlotte, N.C.

