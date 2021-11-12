U.S. Justice Department indicts Steve Bannon for not complying with Jan. 6 subpoena
The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that it has indicted Stephen Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attack.
-
Orillia hockey tourney welcomes 60 teams from across OntarioA massive hockey tournament is expected to bring roughly 1,000 visitors to Simcoe County this weekend despite rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Toronto cop facing bribery charge in connection with 2018 incidentToronto police say a member of the force’s Organized Crime Enforcement Unit is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident where confidential police information was allegedly sold to a suspect in a drug investigation.
-
Britney freed: Judge ends Spears' conservatorshipBritney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years.
-
OPP investigating serious crash on Highway 6 near GuelphProvincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 6 near Guelph on Friday evening.
-
Canada's top doctor says cooler weather, easing restrictions creating 'turbulence'Cooler weather and easing restrictions are contributing to a rise in COVID-19 infections in some parts of Canada, Canada’s top health official says.
-
Kensington merchants kick off holiday shopping season with food drive for veteransKensington merchants launched the holiday shopping with a food drive Friday to collect contributions for the Veteran's Food Bank of Calgary.
-
Parents urged to 'do your research' before travelling with unvaccinated kids, could impact schoolingWith the Canada—United States border being open again, families may look at taking a well-deserved trip down south, but the Winnipeg South Division (WSD) is reminding people about some of the federal rules when returning home from international trips.
-
Check these off your Christmas List: Upcoming holiday events in Waterloo RegionWhile it may not be a winter wonderland just yet, there are plenty of upcoming events In Waterloo Region to get you in the holiday spirit.
-
Missing teen might be in Winnipeg: RCMPA 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys who was reported missing earlier this week may be in Winnipeg, RCMP said on Friday.