U.S. man arrested for impaired driving at Canadian border in the Sault

Police in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., were called to the U.S.-Canada border to deal with a suspected drunk driver from Michigan early Friday morning.

The 43-year-old man from Negaunee was stopped by Canadian border officials around 4 a.m. June 9, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Monday.

"Upon arrival, officers developed grounds to believe the driver’s ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by alcohol," police said.

"The accused was arrested and later provided two breath samples into an approved screening device. Both samples were above the legal limit."

He is charged with impaired driving while having a blood alcohol concentration of more than 80.

"The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on July 10," police said.

The allegation has not been proven in court.