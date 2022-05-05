U.S. man charged after illegally entering Canada, fleeing from police: RCMP

A Rhode Island man is facing multiple charges in relation to a series of incidents that occurred across New Brunswick, including illegally entering into Canada.

On Sunday around 5:15 a.m., police say Canada Border Services Agency officials had denied a man with U.S. citizenship entry into Canada. After being denied, he proceeded to illegally cross the border in his vehicle.

"Authorities tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed toward Woodstock, N.B. CBSA then contacted the RCMP, who began searching for the vehicle," said RCMP in a news release.

A few hours later, around 8:15 a.m., Caledonia Region RCMP near Salisbury noticed a vehicle travelling eastbound on Route 2 that matched the description of the one involved in the border incident.

Police say at the time, it was travelling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop many times.

"Police attempted to use a tire deflation device near Memramcook but it was unsuccessful," said RCMP.

The vehicle eventually exited the highway onto a dead-end road in Memramcook, as marked RCMP vehicles followed with activated emergency lights.

According to police, while officers tried to block the vehicle with cruisers, one of the police vehicles collided with the suspect's vehicle. The driver was arrested at the scene.

Police say the officer involved in the collision was treated on scene for minor injuries, and the suspect was not injured.

Thomas Trask Jr. of Pawtucket, Rhode Island appeared virtually in Moncton provincial court Monday, where he was charged with flight from police.

He was remanded into custody and returned to court on Wednesday where additional charges were laid, including dangerous operation of a conveyance and resisting arrest.

Police said a 30-day psychiatric assessment has been ordered. Trask is scheduled to appear in court again on June 3.

The investigation is ongoing.