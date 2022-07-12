More charges laid against U.S. man after Edmonton teen's disappearance

GRAPHIC WARNING: This article contains details readers may find disturbing.

The man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl is facing additional charges.

Noah Madrano, 40, was arraigned on five felony counts at Clackamas County on Tuesday, including new charges of sodomy in the first degree and unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree.

Last week, Madrano was charged with kidnapping in the second degree, rape in the second degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree.

The sodomy and unlawful penetration charges are Class A felonies, while kidnapping, rape and sexual abuse are Class B, according to court documents.

The latest charges were classified as Class A due to the forcible compulsion alleged in the case, prosecutor Chris Owen at Clackamas County's DA's Office explained to CTV News.

In Oregon, penalties for Class A felonies include up to 20 years in prison, a fine as high as $375,000, or both, according to criminaldefenselawyer.com.

Class B felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of as much as $250,000, or both.

Madrano is currently in jail in Clackamas County where a not-guilty plea was entered and bail was set at US$500,000.

Madrano allegedly targeted the Alberta girl and coerced her over the course of a year.

The teen is now back in Edmonton with her family.

The FBI and Edmonton Police Service are expected to lay charges as well.

Madrano is back in court for a case manager hearing on Aug. 9, and his trial date was set for Aug. 30, the DA's Office told CTV News.