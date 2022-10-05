U.S. man drowns while fishing in Cape Breton's Margaree River

A man has died after he drowned while fishing in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.

Inverness County RCMP and local emergency crews responded to a report of two men in distress in the river, near Margaree Forks, N.S., around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene, members of the Margaree Forks Volunteer Fire Department had already pulled the men from the water.

Police say the men, both from Massachusetts, had been fishing in the river.

A 63-year-old man was treated for signs of exposure while firefighters and paramedics conducted CPR on a 73-year-old man, who was unconscious.

Police say the 73-year-old man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the victim or incident have been released.