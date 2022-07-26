U.S. man once featured on 'America's Most Wanted' captured in B.C. 21 years after fleeing

An American man who disappeared two decades ago while out on parole was captured north of the border this month.

Idaho resident Louis Flood was convicted in the mid-1990s with lewd conduct with a minor child under 16 and sex abuse of a child under 16, according to the RCMP.

He was out on parole after serving three years of his 18-year sentence behind bars, when he suddenly disappeared.

Flood's whereabouts remained unknown for years. He was last seen in 2001, and was featured 10 years later on the popular TV show "America's Most Wanted."

A decade after that, he was still considered missing, but earlier this month, police in British Columbia got a tip that he might be hiding out in Creston. They did not say where the tip came from, nor did they say when or how Flood got to Creston, or what he's been doing for the last two decades.

According to the local RCMP detachment, a constable then reached out to the U.S. Marshall Service, Idaho State Corrections and the Idaho State Police.

Const. Dave Bickle said in a news release Monday that the agency gave him Flood's files, as well as a warrant for his arrest and a photo of him taken in 2000.

With that information, Bickle said, he was able to identify the man in Creston as Flood.

Flood was taken into custody last week, and extradited to the U.S. on Monday, the RCMP said. Officials in Idaho told the RCMP that Flood will be expected to serve the remaining 13 years of his sentence behind bars.