U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police

A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.

The 13-year-old disappeared in Edmonton on Friday, June 24, and she was found in Oregon City, Ore., on Saturday, July 2.

Noah Madrano, 41, will be charged with kidnapping, rape and sexual abuse, Oregon City Police confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

On Saturday, Edmonton Police Service said the accused would be charged with child luring.

The girl, whom CTV News is no longer identifying, was hospitalized. She and her family are heading back to Edmonton Monday, her father said.

Several police groups, including the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, assisted in the investigation.

Madrano is in custody and will be arraigned by the Clackamas District Attorney on Tuesday.

"Canadians should know that Mr. Madrano faces much more serious music in the United States, in Oregon, than he will ever face in a Canadian court if he ever makes it here," said Ari Goldkind, a criminal defence lawyer.

"Even if he's convicted of child luring, which is the one charge currently here, where he may get two, three, four years in jail, maybe less. In the United States, he's looking at probably well over 10 to 20 years just on the charges he faces there."