U.S. military aircraft with 6 aboard crashes off southern Japan
A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying six people crashed Wednesday off southern Japan has been pronounced dead, coast guard officials said.
North Bay’s top cop announces retirement, search on for replacementAfter four years as top cop, North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod is retiring, the local police board announced Wednesday.
This represents home': housing construction begins at Caldwell First NationHousing construction has begun at Caldwell First Nation near Leamington where 28 residential units are planned as part of Phase One for the new development.
Passenger with measles went through Vancouver International Airport: BCCDCPeople who were on certain flights or were at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) last Thursday may have been exposed to measles, according to an alert from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Halifax Transit services free this weekendAll Halifax Transit services are free this weekend.
'Let's be more proactive': Safety concerns over Weber St. crossing in WaterlooResidents are raising concerns about a busy crossing on Weber St. in Waterloo.
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while councillor dodges questionsRookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
Ben Wagner out as Blue Jays radio voice after Sportsnet declines to renew contractThe Toronto Blue Jays will have a new radio voice next season after rights-holder Sportsnet elected not to renew the contract of broadcaster Ben Wagner.
MLHU closing mass COVID-19 vaccination clinicsThe Middlesex London Health Unit is permanently closing its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic next month.
Home County future remains up in the air after annual general meetingThe future of the Home County Music and Art Festival remains up in the air. Dwindling donations, shrinking government grants and fewer volunteers taking leadership roles means it can no longer continue in its existing form.