U.S. opens probe of steering problems in Honda Accord sedans The U.S. government's auto safety agency is investigating multiple complaints about steering failures that could affect more than 1.1 million Honda Accord sedans. Eastern Ontario doctor calls for one last extension of stay-at-home order The top doctor in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit is recommending Ontario's stay-at-home order be extended for another two weeks. Woman accused of using bear spray to abduct Ottawa newborn on Mother's Day Ottawa police have laid charges after a woman who met a new mother in Ottawa on social media allegedly broke into a home, used bear spray on the people inside and abducted an eight-day-old infant. Alarming trend in opioid overdoses and deaths in Windsor-Essex The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released more details surrounding opioid use across our region.