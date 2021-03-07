A U.S. pastor has gone on leave after preaching that men marry women for sex and that wives should lose weight and aspire to resemble former first lady Melania Trump. Sudbury health unit warns of a potential high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk of exposure to COVID-19. Kielburgers' appearance at House committee up in the air after they make new demands Three-year-old girl dies, best friend seriously sick after becoming ill following breakfast at sleepover The mother of a three-year-old Toronto girl says her daughter is dead and another child is seriously sick after they became suddenly ill moments after they ate breakfast during a sleepover this weekend.