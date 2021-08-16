U.S. probing Autopilot problems on 765,000 Tesla vehicles
The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.
Police charge 58-year-old northern Ont. resident with sexually assaulting and giving drugs to a minorA 58-year-old northern Ontario resident has been charged with several sex offences against a young person under 16 years old, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Prince Albert police launch homicide investigation into woman's deathPolice in Prince Albert are investigating a 40-year-old woman's death as a homicide.
Missing man: Police ask locals to check sheds, rooftops, garages in New WestminsterTwo days after a New Westminster man was reported missing, local police are asking the public to check their sheds, rooftops and garages for him.
Heat and air quality warnings issued for southern, central Sask.Environment Canada issued a heat warning for southern and central Saskatchewan as temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s on Monday.
West Nile Virus detected in mosquito trap near Glencoe, Ont.The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting its first case of West Nile Virus in a mosquito trap this year.
Driver involved in crash near Chalk River charged with driving impairedOntario Provincial Police say a driver who was involved in a fiery crash near Chalk River, Ont. last week is facing an impaired driving charge.
Toronto will allow canopies on CafeTO patios following social media outcryThe city will allow restaurants and bars participating in its CafeTO program to have rain canopies after one entrepreneur took to social media to accuse bylaw officers of “enforcing the letter of the law instead of the spirit.”
Waterloo Region adds 18 new COVID-19 cases; more than 800K vaccine doses now administeredRegion of Waterloo public health logged 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as health partners across the region have now administered more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Manitobans who turn 12 this year can receive COVID-19 vaccine: provinceManitoba children who are turning 12 before the end of the year can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Monday.