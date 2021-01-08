The U.S. government's auto safety agency has rejected a request to investigate unintended acceleration in Tesla electric vehicles, saying the acceleration was caused by drivers pushing the wrong pedal. 76 per cent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experience symptoms six months later: study A new study from China shows that more than three quarters of COVID-19 patients who were sent to hospital experienced at least one symptom of the virus six months after first falling ill. COVID-19 variant from South Africa found in Alberta A different strain of the COVID-19 virus that originated in South Africa has been found in Alberta, the province's top doctor said Friday. Markham, Ont. restaurant out about $60K in sales after DoorDash questions some orders A GTA restaurant claims DoorDash is holding back money from in-store pickup orders because it can’t prove they were real.