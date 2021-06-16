U.S. Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday The U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Son of residential school survivors calls for Bishop Grandin Boulevard name change A man whose parents survived residential schools is calling for the city to rename Bishop Grandin Boulevard, currently named after an architect of the residential school system. Saskatoon café owner ponders whether to keep masks mandatory after restrictions lift Jimmy Oneschuk, who owns Museo Coffee Roasters in Saskatoon, said he hasn’t decided whether he will keep the mask mandate in effect at his store even after the province lifts it, but the measure has made his staff feel more safe. Mother calls for stricter actions after nurses suspended at Saanich care home for disabled residents A mother is speaking out following the suspension of two nurses at a Saanich care home, where her son with complex needs lived for 300 days.