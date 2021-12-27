U.S. steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.
-
Man taken into police custody after hours of negotiations in KitchenerA Kitchener man was arrested Sunday night after hours of negotiation with police following an alleged assault.
-
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year's celebrationsAfter struggling with the coronavirus for far too long, the world understands all too well Belgium's word of the year, "knaldrang!" -- the urge to party, the need to let loose. Yet as New Year celebrations approach, the Omicron variant is casting more gloom.
-
Can a rapid test tell me if I have Omicron? Experts on testing for the new variantFor each new variant of concern that arises, with it might come questions about how exactly researchers know what to look for, and whether or not current tests are able to identify it. Experts explained to CTVNews.ca exactly how new variants such as Omicron are detected.
-
Man shot to death at home in Ajax, police sayA man is dead after he was shot at a home in Ajax early Monday morning, police say.
-
Woman dies in Toronto apartment building fireA woman in her 60s is dead after a fire broke out an apartment building in Scarborough early on Monday morning.
-
Loved ones, colleagues remember 'eternally sunny' Indigenous comedian Candy PalmaterLoved ones and colleagues are mourning the loss of Indigenous comedian Candy Palmater, after her partner announced that she had died on Saturday at the age of 53.
-
Jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial return to resume deliberationsAfter taking a long weekend for the Christmas holiday, jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell's federal sex trafficking trial are set to resume deliberations Monday morning in New York.
-
B.C. man hiding from wintry weather got stuck in bus luggage compartmentOne of the stranger calls made to police in B.C. this month was for a man stuck inside the luggage compartment of a bus.
-
Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest COVID-19 vaccination ratesAt least 90 per cent of residents aged 12 and older in 13 Ottawa neighbourhoods have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine heading into the new year.