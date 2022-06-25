U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling shocks Rota

Nipissing-Timiskaming Liberal MP Anthony Rota said he was shocked by Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.

The court ruled to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.

“These are rights that people fought for,” Rota told reporters following a Saturday afternoon funding announcement.

The decision, which is expected to lead to sweeping abortion bans in more than 20 states, has deeply divided the U.S. on its views on abortion. Reaction from faith and political leaders ranges from elation to anger.

“When we see something like that in the United States where one president has changed the makeup of the Supreme Court, we see a judgement change and rights taken away. It’s worrisome,” Rota said.

“From Canada, we don’t have the same system as the U.S., but we have to be careful here that we don’t lose rights.”

Abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1988.

It is treated like other medical procedures and regulated through provincial/territorial and professional bodies.

“My concern is what we’re seeing is a strong right-wing movement in the United States that wants to bring us back 50 years,” Rota said.

Rota pledged to stand by a woman’s right to choose whether or not she wants to have an abortion.

“It is her body and she has the right to make that decision. It’s important that it be legal.”

In early May, the Liberal government announced it will spend $3.5 million to improve abortion access in the country.