U.S. teen charged with fraud in Blind River

An 18-year-old from Gowen, Mich., has been charged after trying to stiff a northern Ontario tow truck company that pulled his car out of a ditch, police say.

Officers from the East Algoma detachment found and arrested the man after receiving a call about a disturbance near Eastman Road and Highway 17 in Blind River, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday and an "investigation determined the driver of the vehicle refused to pay for the tow service and drove off," OPP said.

He has been charged with fraud and is scheduled to appear in court in Elliot Lake on Aug. 4.

The allegation has not been proven in court.