U.S. TikTok account directs hate toward OutLoud North Bay for youth drag show

Youth and adults at OutLoud North Bay, the city’s 2SLGBTQ+ youth hub, have been subjected to harassment and death threats because of plans to host a youth drag show.

It all started Wednesday when a controversial American account called ‘Libs of TikTok’ posted screenshots promoting OutLoud’s youth drag show, scheduled to take place July 15. The people behind the account also post on other social media platforms.

The account takes TikTok videos and social media posts primarily from 2SLGBTQ+ people and reposts them to generate outrage from its followers.

It worked: OutLoud has since been inundated with hateful emails, calls and online comments, including death threats.

Seth Compton, OutLoud North Bay’s founder and executive director, said his staff and even youth who attend the space have been targeted.

“I got up at 4 a.m. to thousands of emails, tweets, messages on social media platforms that were so discriminatory and full of hate,” Compton said Friday, fighting back tears.

“The average person wouldn’t be able to bear that … Never in my 47 years have I ever experienced this."

The messages and comments include a range of obscene accusations and comments, he said.

“People are sharing my personal photo saying I’m a pedophile and adults here should be tossed into a wood chipper," Compton said.

"Kids have received messages that they're groomed and parents have received messages that they're child abusers."

The posts, which thousands of people have interacted with, have forced OutLoud North Bay to lock its Twitter account to protect its staff.

Compton said calls and hateful messages have even reached supporting businesses. He said the allegation and hate couldn't be more wrong.

“I'm here to save them,” Compton said tearfully, of the young people at OutLoud.

'This space has saved my life'

“I have proof. Parents and kids will tell you that I’ve saved their lives. This space has saved my life."

A police investigation is under way. North Pay police said they’re taking the comments and threats very seriously.

“We're currently monitoring the situation and looking at some of the comments and if some of those comments are determined to be criminal activity and if we can investigate and prosecute, we will,” Insp. Jeff Warner told reporters Friday.

North Bay Pride CEO Jocelyn Green said the organization is working with OutLoud to support the staff and youth in the city.

“I’m absolutely abhorred and disgusted,” Green said. “I can't believe this kind of hate still exists. It's like we've gone backwards in time."

Compton is calling on the community for its support during this troubling time.

“We need to come together as a community because this is something that not only happens worldwide,” he said. “It's happening right here in our community."

Police said resources are being deployed to protect OutLoud North Bay and its youth. However, they would not specify in what way.