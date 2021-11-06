U.S. veteran cycles through Calgary to honour armed forces members

A former U.S. Army sergeant will soon begin a cycling journey through the city of Calgary to support mental health initiatives for veterans.

Tegh Singh, who was deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan for several tours, says the experience left him fundamentally changed.

Singh was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) but says the Veterans Transition Network has helped him greatly.

The organization offers mental health services for veterans.

"I went through the program in 2019 after living more than 10 years with post-traumatic stress disorder. Attending one of their programs completely changed my life," he said.

Following his success, Singh decided to pay it forward and spread the message to others in similar situations.

"I want to raise as much awareness as I can to veterans who might be hesitant to get help, just like I was. I waited quite a long time before I decided to get help."

Now, starting on Nov. 11, Singh will ride his bike for 35 kilometres around Calgary, stopping at various military locations to share his story.

He's also seeking to raise at least $10,000 for the Veterans Transition Network. You can support him through his GoFundMe campaign.