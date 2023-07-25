U.S woman killed in Brant County crash
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Ontario Provincial Police say a 46-year-old woman from Illinois, U.S. was killed in a collision along Highway 403 on July 22.
In a news release Tuesday, OPP said officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a small SUV in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 near mile marker 46 – just east of Brantford.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, officials said.
The driver of the pickup truck as well as the driver and two children in the SUV were all transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
