UAE says it intercepted 2 ballistic missilles over Abu Dhabi
The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels over the skies of Abu Dhabi early Monday, authorities said, the second attack in a week that targeted the Emirati capital.
Councillor wants city to explore decriminalizing possession of small amounts of illegal drugsOn Monday, Edmonton city council will hear a motion that could be the city’s first step toward decriminalizing minor drug offences.
Two Canadians killed in Mexico shooting had criminal connections: Mexican reportsWhile Canadian authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the three Canadians shot at a resort near Playa de Carmen, Mexico, reports from Mexican media indicate that at least one Canadian killed was allegedly linked to an international criminal organization.
Focus in U.S.-Canada border tragedy to shift Monday as accused appears in courtThe man accused of attempting to smuggle across the Canada-U.S. border a family, all four of whom died, will appear in court in Minnesota on Monday.
Man shot several times during suspected 'targeted' attack: CPSA man was sent to hospital Sunday after being shot several times while he was in the hallway of an apartment building, according to Calgary police.
Police looking for 5 suspects after merchandise worth $150K stolen from downtown storeToronto police have released security camera images of suspects who allegedly stole merchandise worth $150,000 from a downtown store earlier this month.
Wedding, funeral industries call for reintroduction of COVID-19 safety measuresAfter B.C. gyms were given the go-ahead to reopen with COVID-19 safety plans last week, the wedding and funeral industries are calling for the same treatment.
SFU students plan walkout as they return to in-person learningSFU students are returning to the classroom Monday for the first time this year.
2 suspects sought after man pistol-whipped, robbed during dog sale meetupPolice are looking for two suspects after a man was attacked and robbed during a dog sale meetup in midtown Toronto on Saturday.
Sask. figure skater grabs silver in Germany competitionA figure skater from Dubuc, Sask. and his partner are back from the Bavarian Open Figure Skating competition in Germany after placing second in junior pairs with their long program.