UBC urges students and staff to uninstall TikTok app due to security concerns

The University of British Columbia is the latest organization to discourage the use of the TikTok app.

The school is citing concerns about data sharing with the platform's Chinese parent company.

However, cyber security experts say other social media apps are just as risky.

“I would say it would be foolish of us to just stop at TikTok, the problem goes beyond TikTok,” said Dominic Vogel, CEO of CyberSC.

UBC is urging students and staff to uninstall the TikTok app and use a web browser to access content instead.

“While we recognize the security and privacy risks of using TikTok, the nature of these risks has not yet been proven and has not changed overnight,” said Matthew Ramsey, a UBC spokesman.

Of particular concern is TikTok's terms of service, that the app may capture keystroke patterns used on a device.

This could allow usernames and passwords to be exposed.

Canada recently joined a growing list of countries around the world that have banned the app from government devices.

The university is taking a more measured approach.

“While the federal and provincial bans have shone a spotlight on the issue, at this time UBC is not considering a ban on TikTok use on university-owned devices, however, the situation will continue to be monitored closely,” said the school in a bulletin on its website.

Cybersecurity experts say TikTok is being singled out because of its connection to China and the political turmoil there.

“There's endless social media applications and each and every one of them certainly poses a risk, and they have not undergone the level of regulation and scrutiny that they should have, given how much personal information people pour into them,” said Vogel.

UBC says TikTok is one of its fastest-growing social media platforms, used by students, staff and faculty for entertainment, research, outreach and recruitment.

“I deleted TikTok, like, almost a year and a half ago, right when Australia started questioning the cybersecurity aspect of it. I was worried about where my data was going,” said Nick Toney, a UBC student.

Toney even tried to figure out what personal information the app had already accessed.

“I submitted the online form where you can ask what they had collected about you and it was really scary. It was just like a 20-page document where they said who you voted for, all of the things that it thought I liked. They were kind of wrong, but it was also kind of scary because they were right in a lot of ways,” said Toney.

Other students on campus said they were aware of the privacy concerns and continue to use the app with caution.

“Those concerns are valid for all social media platforms. I don't think it's really just in particular TikTok. I think that’s, to a certain extent, because it's not a North American company. I think there's definitely trust issues with that,” said Peter Woolsey, a student at UBC.

UBC's official TikTok account, which has over 4,000 followers, continues to operate in spite of the warning.

In a statement, a spokesperson for TikTok criticized the move.

"It's regrettable to see the consequences of ill-conceived policies banning TikTok on government-issued devices –policies that do nothing to advance data privacy and security– trickling down through universities to fearmonger student bodies," an email to CTV News said.

"These arbitrary recommendations ultimately hamper the ability to communicate, find joy and build community on campus, while doing nothing to improve privacy."

With files from the Canadian Press