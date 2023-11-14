Uber bringing Tasks pilot to Edmonton

Coming to your door soon — if you order it on your phone, that is — someone to shovel your driveway, mow your lawn, assemble furniture, wash your clothes and more through Uber.

The app popular with those seeking ride shares and food delivery announced Tuesday its piloting Uber Tasks in Edmonton and in Fort Myers, Fla., in the coming weeks to offer more services to users.

If interested, Uber drivers and delivery people can opt in to perform tasks that interest them, Uber spokesperson Keerthana Rang told CTV News Edmonton, and can browse and reserve the open opportunities available to them.

Drivers and couriers would see estimated earnings before accepting a task, and would need required tools for certain jobs.