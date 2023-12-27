Uber driver allegedly sexually assaulted woman while taking her home in Whitby, Ont.

An Uber driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman may still be driving using other ride-sharing apps, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers said they responded to reports of a sexual assault in the area of Taunton Road and Garden Street in Whitby, Ont., on Saturday. Police allege a woman was sexually assaulted while an Uber driver was taking her home.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they charged 32-year-old Anees Ashraf, of Whitby, with two counts of sexual assault. The charges have not been tested in court.

“We are deeply disturbed by the rider’s reported experience, and this behaviour has no place in our society,” an Uber spokesperson told CTV News Toronto in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

“We take reports like this very seriously and removed the driver’s access to the platform as soon as we were made aware.”

Investigators believe Ashraf may still be offering ride-sharing services and say that while they are in contact with these companies, they want to ensure there are no other victims.

Police ask anyone with new information about this incident or similar incidents involving the accused to call the Major Crimes Special Victims Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1854, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.